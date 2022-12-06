Thousands Protest in Mongolian Capital Amid Coal Theft Scandal - Reports

Several thousand protesters gathered near the Government Palace in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, amid coal theft scandal, Mongolian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Several thousand protesters gathered near the Government Palace in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, amid coal theft scandal, Mongolian media reported on Monday.

The protests have been going on for three days, with the participants becoming "more aggressive," News.mn newspaper said. The unrest was sparked by reports about a massive embezzlement scheme regarding coal exports to China. About 6.5 million tons of coal worth $1.8 billion were stolen, the newspaper said, citing unofficial sources.

Agence France Press reported that the coal in question has not been registered at Mongolian customs since 2013, although it has gone through the corresponding certification procedures at Chinese customs.

The Mongolian government, through its diplomatic channels, asked the Chinese authorities to join the investigation into the coal case, the country's justice minister said.

China allegedly executed the officials involved in the coal scheme and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to the country's prime minister, CentralAsia news portal reported earlier on Monday.

Coal exports from Mongolia increased to $4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, which is almost three times more than last year. Mongolia sends about 86% of its exports to China, more than half of this volume is coal.