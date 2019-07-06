UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Protest In Myanmar Over Toddler Rape Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Thousands protest in Myanmar over toddler rape case

Thousands of protesters marched in Yangon Saturday as outrage over the rape of a two-year-old spilled onto the streets following a viral online campaign in a case that has left Myanmar society reeling

Yangon, Myanmar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Thousands of protesters marched in Yangon Saturday as outrage over the rape of a two-year-old spilled onto the streets following a viral online campaign in a case that has left Myanmar society reeling.

The assault took place in May in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw but a public campaign escalated last week after the girl's father spoke to local media, venting his anger about the inquiry's progress.

He gave details of how his daughter had returned from nursery with injuries doctors told him were the result of rape.

On Saturday in Yangon, demonstrators descended on the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the city's north.

Many dressed in white, carrying banners in Burmese and English, and chanting for "justice" for the girl as well as better security for the nation's children.

"As a mother of a daughter, I came here to call for the truth," 31-year-old Ei Mon Ko told AFP.

One man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the attack, although there is public scepticism over whether the authorities have the right person.

In a press conference Friday, police cited the use of CCTV footage as evidence against the suspect.

The nursery has been closed down and six other private kindergartens in Naypyidaw are temporarily shut.

The case has horrified the country, with a Facebook campaign gathering momentum for weeks as people changed their profile photos to call for "Justice for Victoria" -- a pseudonym given to the girl.

Related Topics

Attack Police Facebook Victoria Man Naypyidaw Progress Myanmar May Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish c ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug pushers rounded up in Multan

2 minutes ago

PakU19 aims to make it 7-0 against South Africa on ..

2 minutes ago

TRA launches 5th edition of Innovation Camp

19 minutes ago

Several Houses Damaged in Southern California Due ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police to improve information sharing me ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.