Thousands Protest In Serbian Capital Against Lithium Mine
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Thousands hit the streets in Serbia's capital Belgrade Saturday to protest the rebooting of a controversial lithium mine set to serve as a vital source to power Europe's green energy transition.
Ahead of the rally, two leading protest figures said security officials had briefly detained them, warning them that any moves to block roads during the protest would be considered illegal.
Thousands chanted "Rio Tinto get out of Serbia" and "You won't dig" as they rallied in downtown Belgrade before setting off on a march through the city.
Interior Ministry figures later estimated the crowd size at between 24,000 and 27,000 people. Protestors later entered Belgrade's main railway station where demonstrators blocked tracks, halting traffic.
"The organisers and leaders were warned by the police both before and during the protest that their actions were not in accordance with the law," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement, vowing charges would be filed against "all perpetrators".
