Open Menu

Thousands Protest In Serbian Capital Against Lithium Mine

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Thousands protest in Serbian capital against lithium mine

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Thousands hit the streets in Serbia's capital Belgrade Saturday to protest the rebooting of a controversial lithium mine set to serve as a vital source to power Europe's green energy transition.

Ahead of the rally, two leading protest figures said security officials had briefly detained them, warning them that any moves to block roads during the protest would be considered illegal.

Thousands chanted "Rio Tinto get out of Serbia" and "You won't dig" as they rallied in downtown Belgrade before setting off on a march through the city.

Interior Ministry figures later estimated the crowd size at between 24,000 and 27,000 people. Protestors later entered Belgrade's main railway station where demonstrators blocked tracks, halting traffic.

"The organisers and leaders were warned by the police both before and during the protest that their actions were not in accordance with the law," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement, vowing charges would be filed against "all perpetrators".

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Europe Interior Minister Traffic Belgrade Serbia March All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World