Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule: AFP

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Monday calling for civilian rule and demanding justice for those killed in crackdowns since a military coup nearly three months ago, an AFP correspondent said.

Crowds in the capital Khartoum were heading toward the presidential palace, an area which security forces had sealed off ahead of the march.

Anti-coup demonstrations since the October 25 military power grab have left at least 73 people killed and hundreds wounded, according to medics.