Thousands Protest in Toronto Against Police Violence After Deaths of Floyd, Regis -Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Thousands of people have gathered in the streets of Toronto to protest against racism after police-involved deaths of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black Canadian woman, and George Floyd, an African-American, whose death has already led to mass protests in the United States, local media report.

According to the Toronto Sun newspaper, demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Ontario on Saturday afternoon, holding signs that read "Stop Killing Us" and "Black Lives Matter."

On Wednesday night, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29, fell from the balcony of her 24th-floor apartment in Toronto. Her family claimed that she was pushed by law enforcement officers.

On Monday, George Floyd was detained outside a corner store in Minneapolis and white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe and eventually became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center about an hour later.

Floyd's death has sparked major protests across the United States this week. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.