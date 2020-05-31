UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Protest In Toronto Against Police Violence After Deaths Of Floyd, Regis -Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:00 AM

Thousands Protest in Toronto Against Police Violence After Deaths of Floyd, Regis -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Thousands of people have gathered in the streets of Toronto to protest against racism after police-involved deaths of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black Canadian woman, and George Floyd, an African-American, whose death has already led to mass protests in the United States, local media report.

According to the Toronto Sun newspaper, demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Ontario on Saturday afternoon, holding signs that read "Stop Killing Us" and "Black Lives Matter."

On Wednesday night, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29, fell from the balcony of her 24th-floor apartment in Toronto. Her family claimed that she was pushed by law enforcement officers.

On Monday, George Floyd was detained outside a corner store in Minneapolis and white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe and eventually became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center about an hour later.

Floyd's death has sparked major protests across the United States this week. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Protest Police Toronto George Ontario Minneapolis United States Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

7 hours ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

8 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.