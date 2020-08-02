Thousands Protesting Against Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Across Israel - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Over ten thousand people are taking part in anti-government demonstrations in various parts of Israel, the largest protest has been organized in Jerusalem, local media report.

According to the Israeli Channel 13, the Saturday night demonstrations are taking part across the country amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over ten thousand people have gathered near the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Channel 13 said.

The Haaretz newspaper reported that hundreds have also gathered outside Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea, calling for his resignation over what the demonstrators claim to be a mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Haaretz, four men were detained near the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot for harassing demonstrators and one person was detained after throwing a stone at protesters in Haifa.

Some protesters in Tel Aviv were reportedly pepper sprayed by unidentified individuals on a motorcycle.

The Saturday night demonstrations were approved by the Israeli police.