Thousands Rally Across UK Over Johnson's Pre-Brexit Move To Suspend Parliament - Reports

Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:47 PM

Thousands of people across the United Kingdom protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for almost a month before the deadline for leaving the European Union, local media reported

On Wednesday, Johnson announced the decision to suspend parliament until October 14, which is just over two weeks before the Brexit deadline.

In London, crowds gathered outside of the UK prime minister's residence on Downing Street, 10, chanting "shame on you", according to Sky news. Other activists blocked Waterloo Bridge, claiming that Johnson' actions constitute an attack on the UK parliament and democracy.

Similar events took place in Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast, Bristol and other major cities.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

In late July, Johnson, an avid advocate of Brexit, won the Conservative leadership and promised to deliver the divorce by October 31 by any means necessary.

