UrduPoint.com

Thousands Rally Against Covid-19 Vaccinations In Australia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Thousands rally against Covid-19 vaccinations in Australia

Thousands of protesters decrying Covid-19 vaccinations gathered in cities around Australia Saturday as smaller counter-rallies supporting health measures also marched

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Thousands of protesters decrying Covid-19 vaccinations gathered in cities around Australia Saturday as smaller counter-rallies supporting health measures also marched.

Australia's vaccine program remains voluntary and highly successful, with nearly 85 percent of the population over 16 fully vaccinated and life returning to relative normality for those double-jabbed.

But protesters rallied Saturday across several of Australia's major cities against vaccine mandates, which are not universal and have only been applied to certain occupations by state authorities.

In Melbourne, a crowd of several thousand called for state leader Daniel Andrews to be jailed and voiced anger over controversial new proposed pandemic powers.

Police said up to 10,000 gathered in Sydney, where one protester dressed as Scottish freedom fighter William Wallace from the film "Braveheart" and another spoke to the crowd in costume as former US President Donald Trump.

There were no reports of clashes, nor was there any sign of the gallows or calls to hang political leaders which had been filmed at earlier Melbourne protests -- sparking concerns the rallies were encouraging violence.

Although the views of the crowd in Sydney were wide-ranging, a heavy presence of anti-vaccination and shadowy conspiratorial views were promoted by speakers and on many signs.

"In Australia where a fanatical cult runs our health bureaucracies, they say it's ok (to vaccinate children)," right-wing Federal politician Craig Kelly told the Sydney crowd to large cheers.

Kelly, who is a crossbench MP in Canberra, has routinely promoted misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Around 2,000 protesters also gathered in Melbourne to oppose the anti-vaccination rally -- one of the first counter-demonstrations since the pandemic began.

"I'm here because I am disgusted by what's going on the streets of my city, Melbourne," counter-protester Maureen Hill told AFP, referring to the anti-vaccination march.

"Everything that's been done (by the public health orders) has been done to save lives. I mean, it did upset people, and it did affect a lot of people, but it's a worldwide pandemic. What else are we supposed to do?" Hill said.

Australia has recorded over 195,000 cases and 1,933 deaths linked to the virus in a population of over 25 million since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Australia Trump Canberra Melbourne Sydney Wallace Craig March From Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan directs action against govt officers ..

PM Imran Khan directs action against govt officers for faking complaints, resolu ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zea ..

Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zealand crown

2 minutes ago
 President Xi Jinping urges continuous efforts to p ..

President Xi Jinping urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI develo ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt successfully achieving target of de-worming c ..

Govt successfully achieving target of de-worming children: Kanwal Shuzab

4 minutes ago
 Man held for aerial firing, uploading its video on ..

Man held for aerial firing, uploading its video on social media

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.