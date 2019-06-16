Thousands Rally Against Extradition Bill in Hong Kong Despite Government Climbdown

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Thousands of black-clad protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Sunday despite the government pausing consideration of a controversial extradition bill.

Huge crowds streamed through the streets of the semi-autonomous city in a show of anger at a recent crackdown on protesters. A video of the march was posted by the South China Morning Post.

Train stations were packed with demonstrators, according to the newspaper. Organizers said they hoped that a million would turn up after a similar number came out in force last weekend.

Protesters carried white origami flowers and placards reading "We are not rioters" in reference to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who accused students of rioting on Wednesday.

There were calls for her to quit.

Chief Executive Lam announced Saturday she would suspend the extradition bill that would have permitted handing fugitives over to mainland China.

People in Hong Kong fear that the bill will erode its judicial independence. The city is a former British colony which was returned to China in 1997 under a "one country two systems" pact.

Tens of thousands marched on the government buildings on Wednesday in an attempt to disrupt the bill's second reading. Clashes erupted, injuring 72 protesters and police. Eleven people were detained.