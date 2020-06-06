Thousands Rally Against Racism In Central Berlin - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:07 PM
Up to 15,000 protesters flocked to Alexanderplatz square in central Berlin on Saturday to rally in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrations rocking the United States, local police said
"The majority of participants have already left but we estimate that up to 15,000 people took part in the protest event," a police spokeswoman told Sputnik.
The protests were sparked last week by the death in police custody of an unarmed black American, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.