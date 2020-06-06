Thousands Rally Against Racism in Central Berlin - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Up to 15,000 protesters flocked to Alexanderplatz square in central Berlin on Saturday to rally in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrations rocking the United States, local police said.

"The majority of participants have already left but we estimate that up to 15,000 people took part in the protest event," a police spokeswoman told Sputnik.

The protests were sparked last week by the death in police custody of an unarmed black American, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.