Thousands Rally Against Racism In Central Berlin - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:07 PM

Up to 15,000 protesters flocked to Alexanderplatz square in central Berlin on Saturday to rally in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrations rocking the United States, local police said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Up to 15,000 protesters flocked to Alexanderplatz square in central Berlin on Saturday to rally in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrations rocking the United States, local police said.

"The majority of participants have already left but we estimate that up to 15,000 people took part in the protest event," a police spokeswoman told Sputnik.

The protests were sparked last week by the death in police custody of an unarmed black American, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

