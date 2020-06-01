UrduPoint.com
Thousands Rally In Amsterdam In Solidarity With US Anti-Racism Protests

Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Thousands Rally in Amsterdam in Solidarity With US Anti-Racism Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Around 5,000 people gathered in the capital of the Netherlands on Monday in solidarity with US protesters angry at the death of a black man in police custody, media said.

Dutch authorities told De Telegraaf newspaper they expected up to 300 people to attend the anti-racism event in central Dam Square in Amsterdam.

Demonstrators reportedly carried placards that read "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe" and "The future is coloured." Many wore masks as required by coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of people across the United States defied curfews to protest the death of George Floyd for a sixth night on Sunday. Police and National Guard troops faced off with raving mobs in Washington, DC, New York and Chicago.

