Thousands rally in Burkina, Mali, Niger to cheer ECOWAS exit

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Thousands of people rallied in junta-led Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali on Tuesday to back their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc, due to take effect Wednesday.

The departure of these three founding members from the bloc has fractured the region and is leaving the ECOWAS grouping with an uncertain future.

The three countries have teamed up to form a separate confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

They had formally notified ECOWAS of their plan for an "immediate" withdrawal in January 2024, alleging the organisation's excessive dependence on France in particular.

Paris has become the common enemy of the three juntas, which now favour partnerships with countries such as Russia, Turkey and Iran.

However, ECOWAS required one-year's notice for the departure to be effective, a deadline that falls on Wednesday.