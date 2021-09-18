UrduPoint.com

Thousands Rally In France Against Ban On Bird Hunt - Reports

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 10:13 PM

Thousands Rally in France Against Ban on Bird Hunt - Reports

Tens of thousands of people marched across France on Saturday against the ban on traditional bird hunting methods, which the country's top administrative court has banned, the BFMTV channel reported, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Tens of thousands of people marched across France on Saturday against the ban on traditional bird hunting methods, which the country's top administrative court has banned, the BFMTV channel reported, citing police.

The protests, organized by the French National Federation of Hunters, gathered some 12,000 people in Amiens, 9,000 in Redon, 13,000 in Mont-de-Marsan, according to the report.

Xavier Bertrand, a presidential candidate and the head of the Hauts-de-France region, took part in the Amiens' protest.

"These are rural dwellers who simply want to keep their traditions, their passion," Bertrand told BFMTV.

The French State Council in August banned traditional hunting techniques, such as hunting with nets or bird cages, popular in the southwest of France and other parts of the country, in line with a 2009 EU directive. The rallies in France, where an estimated 1.2 million hunters live, are expected to have an impact on the presidential election scheduled to take place in seven months.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police France Amiens August Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our n ..

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our national duty: Governor Balochi ..

21 minutes ago
 IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

35 minutes ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum Imam ..

DPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

21 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 30 more positive for COVID

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for COVID

29 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Pesh ..

Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Peshawar against environment pollu ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.