UrduPoint.com

Thousands Rally In Paris In Support Of Far-Right Presidential Candidate Zemmour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Thousands Rally in Paris in Support of Far-Right Presidential Candidate Zemmour

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Thousands of Eric Zemmour's supporters showed up on Sunday for his campaign rally in Paris, two weeks before the French go to the polls to elect a new president.

The far-right former tv presenter and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.

The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Related Topics

Paris Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>