Thousands Rally in Paris in Support of Far-Right Presidential Candidate Zemmour

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Thousands of Eric Zemmour's supporters showed up on Sunday for his campaign rally in Paris, two weeks before the French go to the polls to elect a new president.

The far-right former tv presenter and pundit addressed the flag-waving crowd who filled Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower.

The latest polls put the founder of the Reconquest party in fourth place, behind incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.