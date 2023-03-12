PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Thousands of Czechs angered by the rising cost of living under Prime Minister Petr Fiala took to the streets of Prague on Saturday to demand that he stand down.

The rally was called by the PRO party, which split from Fiala's conservative ODS last year, under the motto "Czechia Against Poverty," Czech news website Idnes reported.

About 10,000 people holding Czech national flags thronged Wenceslas Square in the heart of Prague.

Jindrich Rajchl, a lawyer leading PRO, urged the public to take a stand against welfare benefit cuts and demand that the government put the interests of Czechs first.

The Central European nation has seen record inflation rates, with consumer prices going up as high as 16.7% year-on-year in February, while it continues supplying Ukraine with weapons and taking in refugees.