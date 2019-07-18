(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets of the city of San Juan demanding the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello amid a scandal involving nearly 900 pages of leaked chats between the official and his inner circle, which revealed alarming commentary, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The US territory has been swept by angry protests this week with the demonstrators demanding Rossello's immediate resignation after leaked messages revealed disparaging remarks the governor made including homophobic and misogynistic comments about political rivals and journalists. The offensive messages were found among almost 900 pages of chats from Rossello's Telegram messenger obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism over the weekend.

The massive protest kicked off at 05: 00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) on Wednesday in front of the Capitol building and is currently underway.

The protests are peaceful and the police does not interfere with the rallies, only safeguarding administrative buildings. However, the National Guard is on standby in case the protesters start storming the administrative buildings.

Some celebrities, including singer Ricky Martin, have arrived in the city to support the protesters.

The protests are expected to continue on Thursday.

Media have reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would visit Puerto Rico on Thursday to hold a meeting with the governor.

Puerto Rico's Department of Justice has issued summonses for all those involved in leaks of the offensive chat messages between Rossello and his associates, media reported on Wednesday.

The Puerto Rican Justice Department spokeswoman, Mariana Cobian, said 11 summonses had been issued in the case, according to CNN.

The chat group members, who also include members of the governor's cabinet, will face investigating officials over the next three days and their cell phones will be checked, Cobian has said, according to the report.

Additional protests were also being prepared on Wednesday in Miami, Orlando, Florida, and at New York's Union Square.

On Tuesday, several hundred people gathered outside the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration in Washington calling for Rossello to resign.

Despite the clashes and protests, Rossello on Monday said he would not step down.