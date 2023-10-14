Open Menu

Thousands Rally In Support Of Palestine In New York City

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Thousands gathered Friday in New York City to express solidarity with Palestine and protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Demonstrators demanded an end to Israeli occupation and the liberation of Palestinian territories. They accused Israel of "genocide" in the region.

Protestors, carrying Palestinian flags and banners, marched from Times Square to the Consulate General of Israel in solidarity with Palestinians.

Banners displaying messages such as "Free Palestine," "Resistance is Justified," "Gaza resists Zionist regime," and "End all US aid to Israel" were prominently featured.

A counter-protest unfolded where demonstrators expressed solidarity with Israel.

Anadolu footage captured confrontations between the two opposing groups, including the arrest of one individual by police.

