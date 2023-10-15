Open Menu

Thousands Rally In UK Cities In Solidarity With Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Thousands rally in UK cities in solidarity with Palestinians

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Thousands of people rallied Saturday in London and other UK cities for pro-Palestinian demonstrations, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for Hamas could face arrest.

Demonstrators marching through the heart of the British capital were shadowed by a heavy police presence of more than 1,000 officers.

Similar rallies took place in Manchester in northern England, the Scottish capital Edinburgh, and other cities.

In London, demonstrators massed near BBC news' headquarters before an afternoon rally near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office and residence.

Parts of the entrance to the building in central London's Portland Place, where the rally started, were left splattered with red paint thrown by protesters from the Palestine Action group.

Some held Palestinian flags and placards -- bearing slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine", "End the massacre" and "Sanctions for Israel".

Chants of "Rishi Sunak, shame on you" could be heard.

"I think all just people around the world, not just in Britain, must stand up and call for this madness (to end)," Ismail Patel, chairman of the Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign, told AFP at the demonstration in the capital.

"Otherwise, in the next few days, (we) might see a catastrophe unfolding."

The rallies come as Israel intensifies its war to destroy Hamas, relentlessly pounding the Gaza Strip and deploying tens of thousands of soldiers nearby ahead of an expected ground offensive.

That follows last Saturday's attack by Hamas, which saw hundreds of its fighters cross the Israeli border to take hostages and kill more than 1,300 people on the streets, in their homes, and at a rave party.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Police Israel Palestine Gaza Portland London Edinburgh Manchester United Kingdom Border All From

Recent Stories

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

2 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

2 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

2 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

2 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

3 hours ago
Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

2 hours ago
 Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of ..

Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of vote

3 hours ago
 6 year old dies of electrocution

6 year old dies of electrocution

3 hours ago
 Rohit hits 86 as India hand Pakistan seven-wicket ..

Rohit hits 86 as India hand Pakistan seven-wicket World Cup rout

3 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

3 hours ago
 Two injured of Turbat tragic incident undergo trea ..

Two injured of Turbat tragic incident undergo treatment at Nishtar hospital

3 hours ago

More Stories From World