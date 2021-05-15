UrduPoint.com
Thousands Rally Near Israeli Embassy In London In Support Of Palestine

Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Thousands Rally Near Israeli Embassy in London in Support of Palestine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Thousands of people have marched in support of Palestine in central London, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

The march, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), was scheduled to proceed to the Israeli embassy from the Marble Arch.

"The UK government must take immediate action and stop allowing Israel to act with impunity. It must demand an end to current proceedings to evict these families, and start holding Israel accountable for all its actions, which contribute to the crime of apartheid," the PSC said in a statement.

The demonstration passed through the central districts of London to its finish point in Kensington, near the Israeli embassy.

However, a rally cannot be held on the protected Kensington Palace Gardens street (nicknamed "Billionaires' Boulevard" because of its affluent residents) where the diplomatic mission is located.

Due to the restrictions, protesters are currently gathered at the corner of Kensington Palace Gardens and High Street Kensington streets. They hold the flags of the Palestinian Authority and banners reading "Freedom to Palestine." The protest is peaceful, and the majority of people are wearing masks.

Marches in support of Palestine are happening across the United Kingdom, with many other cities joining the campaign.

