UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Rush To Quit Georgia Capital Ahead Of Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Thousands rush to quit Georgia capital ahead of lockdown

Thousands of Georgians on Wednesday rushed to get out of the capital Tbilisi ahead of a lockdown to be imposed as part of containment measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Thousands of Georgians on Wednesday rushed to get out of the capital Tbilisi ahead of a lockdown to be imposed as part of containment measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Motorways were jammed at the exits from Tbilisi as many families left the city, opting to spend the days of a stringent containment in their country houses.

On Tuesday, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia ordered that a state of emergency and general quarantine imposed last month be extended until May 10, also banning entry to and exit from four major cities -- Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi, and Kutaisi -- for 10 days starting on Wednesday evening.

Georgia has so far reported 306 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

But after a record 26 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, Gakharia said "the country has moved on to the stage of a full-scale internal transmission of the virus.

" "It is therefore necessary to tighten the measures even further," he told a news conference.

Under the original quarantine conditions, residents were allowed to use their cars during the daytime, as long as there were no more than three people in a vehicle.

"We have to leave today because the city will be locked down tonight," Tbilisi resident Tinatin Kapanadze, 24, told AFP. "Better to go to the village instead of being locked in a flat."On Wednesday, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said Georgia's hospitals would not be able to cope with a large-scale spread of the coronavirus as the tiny country does not have enough intensive care doctors to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients in a severe condition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Vehicle Kutaisi Rustavi Batumi Tbilisi Georgia May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

56 minutes ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

2 hours ago

National Assembly body reviews commerce ministry ..

1 minute ago

Iran says world learning US 'kills people' after W ..

1 minute ago

Hot & dry weather expected during next 24

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.