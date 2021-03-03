UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Seek Resignation Of Top Indian Judge Who Encouraged Rapist To Marry Victim

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Thousands Seek Resignation of Top Indian Judge Who Encouraged Rapist to Marry Victim

A petition seeking the resignation of India's Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde after he suggested that a rapist could avoid jail time by marrying his victim has been signed by thousands of concerned activists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A petition seeking the resignation of India's Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde after he suggested that a rapist could avoid jail time by marrying his victim has been signed by thousands of concerned activists.

During a hearing on Monday, Bobde reportedly told a water utility technician that the court could arrange his marriage to his rape victim, who was underage at the time of the attack. The judge told the accused that he should have known the consequences of "seducing and raping" a schoolgirl.

The attacker was accused of stalking, tying up, gagging, repeatedly raping the girl, and threatening to pour acid on her, douse her in petrol and set her alight, and to have her brother killed.

"It fills us with rage that women bear the burden of having to explain the meaning of 'seduction', 'rape', and 'marriage' even to the Chief Justice of India, who holds the power and duty to interpret the Constitution of India and sit in judgement," the petition read.

The petition, launched by women's groups, progressive movements and concerned citizens, accused the judge of seeking to "condemn the victim-survivor to a lifetime of rape at the hands of the tormentor who drove her to attempt suicide."

The activists also argued that Bobde was condoning marital rape when he said during another court hearing: "The husband may be a brutal man, but can you call the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully wedded man and wife as rape?"

"From the towering heights of the post of CJI of the Supreme Court, it sends the message to other courts, judges, police and all other law enforcing agencies that justice is not a constitutional right of women in India," the petition read.

Bobde has been repeatedly accused of misogyny for his eyebrow-raising comments. He asked in February why female farmers were being "kept" in protests against farm laws and suggested that they be "sent back home."

Related Topics

Hearing India Attack Chief Justice Petrol Supreme Court Police Water Jail Marriage Suicide Wife Man February May Women Post All From Court

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

11 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

2 minutes ago

Study tour of differently abled children

2 minutes ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

2 minutes ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.