UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Stage Rare Rally In Support Of Thai Opposition Party

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Thousands Stage Rare Rally in Support of Thai Opposition Party

Thousands of Thais rallied in the capital of Bangkok on Saturday in support of the Future Forward opposition party, the first mass gathering since the military coup ended protests more than five years ago

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Thousands of Thais rallied in the capital of Bangkok on Saturday in support of the Future Forward opposition party, the first mass gathering since the military coup ended protests more than five years ago.

The junta rule brought back a military-aligned government in March. A month later, the national electoral panel accused the party of breaking funding rules. The case was referred to the constitutional court earlier this week.

Future Forward's billionaire businessman leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who is accused of making illicit donations to his party, called for a peaceful rally outside the MBK Center shopping mall.

"Today's protest is just the beginning," he told a large crowd of supporters who gathered in the city's central shopping and business district in the early afternoon.

The gathering lasted less than three hours. Some protesters reportedly demanded that the former junta ruler turned prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, should resign. There was hardly any police presence despite the rally being unauthorized.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Business Bangkok March Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Abbottabad police and GDA establish two facilitati ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Rs. 5b approved for construction of roads to new t ..

4 minutes ago

Govt desires to address matter of Army Chief's ext ..

4 minutes ago

Dense fog blankets parts of south Punjab

28 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasizes on women educatio ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.