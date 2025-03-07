Thousands stranded as massive WWII bomb blocks Paris train station

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The unearthing of a 500-kilogramme World War II bomb near tracks outside Paris on Friday halted traffic and stranded thousands of passengers in one of the biggest rail disruptions in the French capital for years.

On Friday morning all traffic to the Gare du Nord train station -- France's busiest railway terminus serving international trains to London and mainland Europe, high-speed and local connections -- was halted as police worked to disable the device.

Hours later, France's transport minister said services from Gare du Nord, which is located in the north of the French capital, would gradually resume from 1700 GMT Friday.

The defusing operations were "finally over" and went well, Philippe Tabarot said, adding that the 500-kilogramme bomb "contained 200 kilogrammes of explosives".

All Eurostar trains heading to and from Paris, including the popular service to and from London through the Channel Tunnel, were cancelled for the rest of Friday.

The usually packed RER B suburban train was also halted at Gare du Nord, cutting the main public transport route to Charles de Gaulle airport.

In London, crowds gathered at St Pancras railway station. Many travellers looked stressed as they made calls and searched for alternative options.

Friday was a rude start to Michelle Abeyie's 40th birthday, which she had planned to celebrate with her friends on her first ever trip to the French capital.

"I'm really upset, disappointed, frustrated, stressed," Abeyie told AFP.

"We would've gone to the Louvre and the Moulin Rouge tonight," Abeyie said, wiping away a few tears.

In Paris however, Owen Pritchard, a tourist seeking to return to London, was philosophical.

"I don't want to get on a train that runs over any unexploded World War II ordnance," he said.

"I would rather they clear that, and then make sure it's safe to travel."