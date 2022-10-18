Thousands strike in France for higher wages

Striking workers held rallies across France on Tuesday to demand higher wages in response to soaring inflation, amplifying a protest by refinery workers that has emptied petrol stations and caused headaches for millions of motorists

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Striking workers held rallies across France on Tuesday to demand higher wages in response to soaring inflation, amplifying a protest by refinery workers that has emptied petrol stations and caused headaches for millions of motorists.

The strike caused fewer transport disruptions than feared, though unions have vowed further action against President Emmanuel Macron in coming weeks -- in particular over a hostly contested pensions reform.

"It's a shame it had to come to blockades for something to happen," said Nadine, a 45-year-old employee in the metalworking industry who was among more than 1,000 demonstrators in Strasbourg, northeast France.