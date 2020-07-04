UrduPoint.com
Thousands Take Part In Protests Against Racial Inequality Across Australia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:45 PM

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of some of Australia's largest cities on Saturday to protest against racial inequality and the treatment of the country's Indigenous population in police custody, the SBS News broadcaster reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Thousands of people have taken to the streets of some of Australia's largest cities on Saturday to protest against racial inequality and the treatment of the country's Indigenous population in police custody, the SBS news broadcaster reports.

According to the broadcaster, demonstrations took place in the cities of Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Kempsey, and Perth. COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have been eased in many Australian states, meaning that the demonstrations were permitted, the broadcaster stated.

Less than 1,000 people reportedly attended a protest in Brisbane, leaving organizers to criticize those who participated at the height of the public unrest in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death on May 25, but have since stopped attending, the broadcaster stated.

"It was okay for people to come out here and want to be a part of it when they were chasing a hundred likes on Instagram," one protester said during the demonstration, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Protests that took place on June 6 in Australia drew tens of thousands of people onto the streets of Australia's largest cities, and some demonstrations turned violent.

Demonstrators have called on the government to combat racism in all spheres of life, including employment, health care, housing, and policing.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Indigenous people in the Australian state of New South Wales are ten times more likely to be imprisoned than the general population.

