UrduPoint.com

Thousands Take To Streets In Sudan Demanding Transfer Of Power To Civilian Government

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Thousands Take to Streets in Sudan Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Government

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Several thousand protesters took to the streets of Sudanese cities on Thursday demanding a transfer of power from the military to the civilian government, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In November, the term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan expires, after which the military council is to transfer power to the civilian government.

On Thursday, several thousand demonstrators held protests in the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, Nyala, Ed Dueim and others, shouting the slogan "Hand over power, Burhan" at the head of the council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup prompted by popular protests amid a deep economic crisis and steep decline in living standards, after which President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was ousted and later imprisoned.

In 2019, the head of the transitional military council of Sudan, al-Burhan, took office as head of the country's Sovereignty Council, which promised to hand over power to the civilian authorities after a transitional period.

Related Topics

Ed Dueim Omdurman Khartoum Sudan April November 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

26 minutes ago
 Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

24 minutes ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

24 minutes ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

24 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.