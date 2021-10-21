Thousands Take to Streets in Sudan Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Government

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Several thousand protesters took to the streets of Sudanese cities on Thursday demanding a transfer of power from the military to the civilian government, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In November, the term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan expires, after which the military council is to transfer power to the civilian government.

On Thursday, several thousand demonstrators held protests in the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, Nyala, Ed Dueim and others, shouting the slogan "Hand over power, Burhan" at the head of the council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In April 2019, Sudan saw a military coup prompted by popular protests amid a deep economic crisis and steep decline in living standards, after which President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was ousted and later imprisoned.

In 2019, the head of the transitional military council of Sudan, al-Burhan, took office as head of the country's Sovereignty Council, which promised to hand over power to the civilian authorities after a transitional period.