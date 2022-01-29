UrduPoint.com

Thousands Take To Streets In Vienna To Protest Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Thousands Take to Streets in Vienna to Protest Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

Thousands of people took to the streets in Vienna on Saturday to protest against sanitary measures and mandatory coronavirus vaccination, a Sputnik correspondent reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Thousands of people took to the streets in Vienna on Saturday to protest against sanitary measures and mandatory coronavirus vaccination, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

On Saturday, Vienna hosted 22 demonstrations against restrictions, with the largest one starting at Heldenplatz in the city center. Protesters then marched down the Ringstrasse, the street that serves as a ring road around the historic center. Traffic has been partially restricted.

Protesters have been required to wear masks and keep their distance, though not everyone complies with the rules.

Police have already made one arrest over the violation of sanitary rules.

Demonstrators have been carrying posters demanding freedom of choice.

The law on compulsory vaccination comes into force in Austria on February 1. The law will apply to all persons over the age of 18 registered in Austria. From March 15, police will enforce compliance with the law, with the maximum fine reaching 3,600 Euros ($4,000) over a year.

