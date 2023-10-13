Open Menu

Thousands Take To Streets Of Iran Capital In Support Of Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Thousands take to streets of Iran capital in support of Palestinians

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on Friday in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah and burned the flags of the US and Israel, an AFP journalist said.

They also chanted slogans and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital.

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic.

Tehran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, has been calling on regional Islamic and Arab countries to form a united front against Israel.

Hamas militants stormed across Israel's southern border at the weekend, shooting people in their homes and on the streets in an attack that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Iran celebrated the attack as a "success" but insisted it was not involved in the onslaught, during which the Islamists also took 150 Israelis, foreigners and dual-nationals hostage.

Israel has responded by pounding Hamas targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,500 people in the impoverished Palestinian territory of over 2.4 million people.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian began a regional tour by visiting Iraq to bring together allies of the Islamic republic.

He warned Israel that "new fronts" might be opened against the country unless it stops bombing Gaza.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Israel Palestine Iran Gaza Iraq Tehran Border Million Arab

Recent Stories

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

1 hour ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

2 hours ago
Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

2 hours ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

2 hours ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World