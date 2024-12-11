Thousands told to flee as wildfire tears through Malibu

Malibu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A ferocious fire tore through Malibu on Tuesday, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate one of the most sought-after areas in the United States.

Multi-million-dollar properties, some owned by Hollywood celebrities, were in the path of the blaze, which exploded overnight, fanned by powerful winds and tinder-dry brush.

Firefighters were struggling to get a foothold in the steep canyons that surround the tony California enclave, where towering flames were devouring hillsides, blanketing the air in choking smoke.

Residents spoke of the terror of a fire that erupted late on Monday night.

"We were completely surrounded," one man, who gave only his first name Alec, told broadcaster KTLA.

"It was like 11 pm. We hear people screaming. I walk outside the sky is bright red.

"Within 45 minutes, it's coming down the hillside and then within an hour after that, we're fully surrounded, houses burning down on one side. Ridge is burning on the other side, mountains all around us.

"It got pretty scary at one point.

"

- Door-to-door -

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said around 18,000 people and more than 8,000 properties were in the area threatened by the blaze, which has been dubbed the Franklin Fire.

"The safety of our community members are our number one priority," he told reporters.

Deputies had gone door-to-door urging people to leave the area as the flames began to spread on Monday night.

People described having only moments to flee as embers whipped up by the wind rained down around them.

"I think I'm in shock right now," Malibu City Councilmember Bruce Silverstein told the Los Angeles Times.

Silverstein said he and his wife had packed their bags and fled to a Santa Monica hotel, from where they had watched the progress of the fire on the internet-connected cameras around their property.

"My house has come very close to catching fire multiple times in the last couple of hours" but had been doused by firefighters.

"We thought it was completely under control, then a bunch of embers came flying into the yard."