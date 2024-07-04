Open Menu

Thousands Told To Flee Raging California Wildfire

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Thousands told to flee raging California wildfire

Oroville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate as a wildfire rages out of control in northern California, with a swathe of the United States in the grip of a "record-breaking and dangerous" heatwave that was complicating firefighting efforts.

More than 3,500 acres (1,400 hectares) of grass and woodland have been consumed since Tuesday when a blaze erupted just outside Oroville.

The town, near the state capital of Sacramento, is just 23 miles (38 kilometers) from Paradise, a community that was razed in 2018 by the deadliest fire in California history, which claimed the lives of 85 people.

Garrett Sjolund, fire chief of Butte County, said the area was under a so-called "red flag warning."

"The conditions out there that are in our county this summer are much different than we've experienced the last two summers," he told reporters.

"The fuels are very dense. Brush is dry, and as you can see, any wind will move a fire out very quickly."

Over 25,000 people in the area were under orders to evacuate on Wednesday, local NBC affiliate KCRA reported.

Related Topics

Fire Butte Sacramento United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

8 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

8 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

8 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

8 hours ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

8 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

8 hours ago
DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

8 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

9 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

9 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

9 hours ago
 NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown por ..

NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..

9 hours ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhk ..

Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack

8 hours ago

More Stories From World