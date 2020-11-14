Thousands Trump Fans Demand '4 More Years' at Rally in US Capital

US President Donald Trump supporters rally on Saturday in the country's capital, Washington, DC to demand four more years for the Republican incumbent who refuses to concede defeat to the Democratic rival Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump supporters rally on Saturday in the country's capital, Washington, DC to demand four more years for the Republican incumbent who refuses to concede defeat to the Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A week after major media outlets proclaimed Biden President-elect, several thousands of protesters, including alleged far-right activists and members of various nationalistic militias, gathered near the Trump hotel in downtown DC and are expected to march to the Supreme Court.

Police closed a large part of the city center to accommodate the rally and beefed up their presence for fear of altercations between Trump supporters and leftist counter-protesters who are also expected to take to the streets.

Trump, who refuses to allow a transition to begin, touted the gathering as "heartwarming." He emerged from the White House at 10 a.m. EST to pass by his supporters amassing in Pennsylvania Avenue near the residence.

The presidents limousine, the White House pool said, was greeted by applause, cheers, waving and whistles from people holding up signs that read "Best prez ever," "Stop the steal," "All aboard the Trump train," and "Trump 2020: Pro life, pro God, pro gun."