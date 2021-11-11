UrduPoint.com

Thousands Turned Away As New Zealand's Legal System Faces Collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) More than 20,000 New Zealanders seeking legal aid were turned away in the past year as the Pacific island nation's legal aid system teeters on the brink of collapse, a study showed.

"New Zealand's legal aid system is collapsing," Tiana Epati, the president of the New Zealand Law Society behind the research, said in a statement.

The survey, conducted among 3,000 lawyers, revealed that lawyers were struggling to cope with the dual burden of inadequate hourly rates and a backlog of cases that accumulated during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Nearly 47,000 court events were adjourned in the latest lockdown, building up a backlog of more than 3,000 jury trials, Epati estimated.

At the same time, lawyers have been working for free around half the time, while their pay has not increased in over a decade.

"Legal aid lawyers are unable to cope with demand, are too poorly paid to deal with the complex cases they have, so they quit the legal aid system," she said.

The survey showed that almost a quarter of those polled planned to do less or stop providing legal aid entirely within 12 months. Epati said the government needed to factor in free legal aid for the vulnerable as it mulls next financial year's budget.

