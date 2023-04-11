Thousands Units of Military Hardware to Be Stored in NATO Depots in Poland- Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) NATO ammunition warehouses currently under construction in Poland will host thousands units of military equipment, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"Several thousands of items of NATO military equipment will be stored in Powidz and in some other places in Poland," the prime minister said at his press conference before his departure to the United States, adding that "those are tanks, armored vehicles, different kinds of weapons that will allow to swiftly activate the eastern flank of NATO, in case such a necessity emerges.

"

The "logistical rear" of NATO's eastern flank is being created in the republic, he added.

The Polish prime minister will be visiting the US from April 11-13. He is scheduled to hold talks in the White House, meet with representatives of the leading companies of the US defense sector and participate in debates in the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund. The US-Polish economic cooperation and Poland's security will be in the limelight of the visit. The bilateral energy cooperation is also expected to be discussed.