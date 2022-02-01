UrduPoint.com

Thousands Urged To Evacuate As Blast Feared After Fertilizer Plant Fire In North Carolina

February 01, 2022

Thousands Urged to Evacuate as Blast Feared After Fertilizer Plant Fire in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Thousands in the city of Winston-Salem in North Carolina were urged to evacuate due to fears of an explosion after a massive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant, firefighters and city authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday evening.

"The evacuation area around 4440 North Cherry Street has almost 6500 residents or 2,497 households," the City of Winston-Salem government tweeted.

The evacuation is necessary since the fumes from the fire are hazardous, the authorities said, adding that there was the potential of a huge ammonia nitrate explosion.

Nearby Wake Forest University announced that it is canceling classes Tuesday due to the impact of the fire.

"Because of the impact of the fire on North Cherry Street, Wake Forest will cancel classes on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Staff who are not needed to support the evacuation effort and are able to work remotely are encouraged to do so. If you are unsure if you should report to campus, contact your supervisor," the university said.

Authorities have not reported any victims as a result of the fire.

>