Thousands Without AT&T Wireless Service In US

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:20 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Thousands of AT&T customers lost cell phone service Thursday, the company confirmed, without commenting on the cause of the problem.

Nearly 75,000 AT&T customers were without service during the peak of the outage, according to tracking website Downdetector.

The issue was clustered in several cities, including Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, the website said.

By 1800 GMT, the number had fallen to under 12,000, according to the website.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," an AT&T spokesperson said.

"Our network teams took immediate action and so far about three-quarters of our network has been restored.

We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers."

AT&T has advised customers to use Wi-Fi calling while it works to restore wireless service.

Downdetector additionally indicated that users on T-Mobile, Verizon and cricket Wireless were reporting a smaller number of outages.

However, T-Mobile said in a statement that its network was "operating normally" and that the reports were likely "reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks."

Shares of AT&T fell 2.3 percent near midday.

