Thousands Without Power As Ernesto Exits Bermuda
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds Saturday, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power before continuing on its path toward eastern Canada.
The hurricane, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, was "inching away from Bermuda" but still creating powerful tropical storm conditions as of Saturday evening, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.
It made landfall at 5:30 am local time (0830 GMT) packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.
"We continue to pass through the southwestern quadrant of Ernesto," the Bermuda Weather Service said Saturday evening, adding that the island was "experiencing occasional squally showers" and warning that seas would remain hazardous through the night.
Ernesto was located some 85 miles northeast of the island as of 6:00 pm local time and expected to dump seven to nine inches (175 to 225 millimeters) of rain on Bermuda overall.
"This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding to the island, especially in low-lying areas," the NHC said.
The storm had left nearly 26,000 customers without electricity, Bermuda's power firm Belco reported, or more than 70 percent of its customers on the island with a population of 64,000.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From World
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week15 minutes ago
-
Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks25 minutes ago
-
Indian Muslims keep out of India Day Parade featuring controversial Ram Mandir float45 minutes ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship55 minutes ago
-
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace1 hour ago
-
Pro-Russia 'news' sites spew incendiary US election falsehoods2 hours ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Rennes cruise to victory against Lyon in opening Ligue 1 clash2 hours ago
-
Apes to stay at home as Malaysia tweaks 'orangutan diplomacy'3 hours ago
-
Biden to pass torch to Harris in bittersweet convention farewell3 hours ago
-
Mbappe and Madrid denied in Mallorca draw3 hours ago