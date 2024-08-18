Open Menu

Thousands Without Power As Ernesto Exits Bermuda

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds Saturday, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power before continuing on its path toward eastern Canada.

The hurricane, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, was "inching away from Bermuda" but still creating powerful tropical storm conditions as of Saturday evening, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

It made landfall at 5:30 am local time (0830 GMT) packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

"We continue to pass through the southwestern quadrant of Ernesto," the Bermuda Weather Service said Saturday evening, adding that the island was "experiencing occasional squally showers" and warning that seas would remain hazardous through the night.

Ernesto was located some 85 miles northeast of the island as of 6:00 pm local time and expected to dump seven to nine inches (175 to 225 millimeters) of rain on Bermuda overall.

"This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding to the island, especially in low-lying areas," the NHC said.

The storm had left nearly 26,000 customers without electricity, Bermuda's power firm Belco reported, or more than 70 percent of its customers on the island with a population of 64,000.

