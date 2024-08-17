Thousands without power as Ernesto makes landfall in Bermuda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds Saturday, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power, with meteorologists warning of a dangerous storm surge and floods.

The hurricane, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, made landfall at 5:30 am local time (0830 GMT) packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC warned.

Ernesto was expected to dump six to nine inches (150 to 225 millimeters) of rain on Bermuda.

"This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island," the NHC said.

The storm had left more than 26,000 customers without electricity, Bermuda's power firm Belco reported, or more than 70 percent of its customers on the island with a population of 64,000.

As of 11:30 am local time, the island was in the eye of the storm, with the hurricane's southern eyewall due to hit, according to the Bermuda Weather Service.

Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds, and flooded roads.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, Bermudians on Friday prepared by hauling boats out of the ocean, boarding up windows, filling bathtubs with water and stocking up on batteries and food supplies.

"This storm is the real deal," Minister of National Security Michael Weeks said after a meeting of emergency officials on Friday, according to The Royal Gazette newspaper.

"This is not a storm to be taken lightly," he said, warning islanders to expect 36 hours of hurricane-force winds.

"Please take every precaution to protect your life and property. Stay indoors, stay safe, and I pray that we are all spared any real loss or damage," Weeks added, according to the Gazette.

Some key roads were closed and bus and ferry services were suspended, it added.

Bermuda's L.F. Wade International Airport said it would remain shut until Sunday after the storm had passed.

Ernesto was moving northeast and expected to slowly depart Bermuda Saturday and move near or east of Newfoundland in eastern Canada on Monday night, the NHC said.