Thousands Without Power As Ernesto Makes Landfall In Bermuda

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds early Saturday, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power as it made landfall, with meteorologists warning of a dangerous storm surge and floods.

The cyclone, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, was over the archipelago after making landfall at 0830 GMT packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC warned.

Ernesto was expected to dump six to nine inches (150 to 225 millimeters) of rain on Bermuda.

"This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island," the NHC said.

