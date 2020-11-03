UrduPoint.com
Threat In Downtown Vienna After Terrorist Attack Remains - Austrian Chancellor Kurz

Threat in Downtown Vienna After Terrorist Attack Remains - Austrian Chancellor Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The threat in the center of Vienna after the terrorist attack remains, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said live on ORF tv.

"The threat cannot be lifted at this time," Kurz said.

He urged city residents to stay home and said he hoped the special operation to search for the Vienna shooting perpetrators would last several hours.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at six different locations in Vienna on Monday. Media reported about an attack on a synagogue. According to law enforcement officers, one person was killed, several others seriously injured, including a policeman, the attacker was neutralized. The mayor of Vienna later said that at least 15 people had been wounded, seven of them seriously. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said it was a terrorist attack.

