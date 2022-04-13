UrduPoint.com

Threat Of Chemical Terrorism By Ukrainian Nationalists Very Real- Russian Foreign Ministry

Published April 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Moscow considers the threat of chemical terrorism by Ukrainian nationalists and military to be very real, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"We consider very real the threat of chemical terrorism by fascist nationalists, operating under the patronage of the current Kiev regime, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under their control," Syromolotov said.

"The high probability of such a scenario implementation is conditioned by multiple chemical provocations organized by armed extremist groups controlled by the United States and its NATO allies during the Syrian conflict," he said.

Syromolotov said an example of this was the staged provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and the plans for chemical provocations in Donbas hatched by the team of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about which Russia has repeatedly informed the UN Security Council and the OPCW.

"We will not be surprised if similar accusations are made against us in relation to the recent events at the Zarya plant (the town of Rubezhnoye), where militants undertook to blow up tanks with nitric acid so that the resulting cloud of toxic substances was carried by the wind to the settlement of Kudryashovka, liberated from them," he said.

"We do not rule out that such terrorist attacks will be repeated, since, according to some estimates, about 40,000 tonnes of highly toxic substances remain at this enterprise, including nitric, sulfuric and hydrochloric acids, as well as ammonia," Syromolotov said.

