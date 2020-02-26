UrduPoint.com
Threat Of Coronavirus Spillover Into Russia Increases - Senior Health Official

Threat of Coronavirus Spillover Into Russia Increases - Senior Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The possibility of the new coronavirus spilling into Russia is increasing, Anna Popova, the head of the country's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we have to admit today that the possibility of [coronavirus] entering Russia is, surely, increasing," Popova told reporters.

The official also called on Russians to limit all non-essential travel abroad as more countries worldwide have been confirming coronavirus cases on their soil.

Russia has so far confirmed two cases of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19.

