UrduPoint.com

Threat Of Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan To Russia Real - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Threat of Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan to Russia Real - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) There is a serious threat of drug trafficking from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and further to the Russian territory and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking preventive measures to contain it, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third CIS Department Alexander Sternik told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the destabilization of the situation in Afghanistan creates the risks of exporting terrorism and drugs to the territory of the CSTO states.

"Such a threat is quite real.

The CSTO measures aimed at reducing tension on the Tajik-Afghan border counteract it. Joint exercises are being conducted at the joint base of the CSTO forces in Kyrgyzstan. The strike elements of the Russian 201st military base in Tajikistan have been intensified. Russia is providing assistance with special equipment supplies for the security departments of its allies," Sternik said.

The diplomat added that Russia is cooperating at the counter-drug track with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the CIS platform, primarily at a meeting of heads of security forces and intelligence services.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Drugs Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan December Border From

Recent Stories

Voting for phase-1 elections underway in India's b ..

Voting for phase-1 elections underway in India's biggest state Uttar Pradesh

11 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Discuss Implementation of Its Secu ..

Russia Ready to Discuss Implementation of Its Security Initiatives With UK - Lav ..

11 minutes ago
 BISE issues schedule for new educational session

BISE issues schedule for new educational session

11 minutes ago
 London Can Not Ignore Russian 'Military Build-Up' ..

London Can Not Ignore Russian 'Military Build-Up' Near Ukraine - Truss

20 minutes ago
 Xi sends message of sympathy to Turkish president

Xi sends message of sympathy to Turkish president

20 minutes ago
 Russia, Kazakhstan Agree on Procedure for Recogniz ..

Russia, Kazakhstan Agree on Procedure for Recognizing COVID Certificates - Mosco ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>