Threat Of Military Conflict Between NATO, Russia Persists - NATO Military Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 10:40 PM

The threat of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia will continue to persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukrainian crisis, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer said on Thursday

"I think we all agree on the fact that whatever the outcome of the war the Russians will most likely have similar ambitions... therefore, the threat does not go away," Bauer told a briefing while answering a question on whether there was a threat of a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia.

On Wednesday, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said that the West had put Europe on the brink of a military conflict by providing massive military assistance to Ukraine.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces.

