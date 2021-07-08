Threat of Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan Rising in Light of US Troops Pullout - Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The threat of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan is increasing in light of the withdrawal of the US troops from the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The main problem is the increasing threat of terrorist attacks.

The Taliban [outlawed in Russia] are acting more bellicose," Lavrov said, addressing students of the Far Eastern Federal University.

The foreign minister added that Kabul's reluctance to form a transitional government in line with the reached agreements amid the US troops' withdrawal was promoting a belligerent solution of the conflict.