Threat of US-Iranian Confrontation Has Not Been Eliminated Yet - Ryabkov

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) There is still a threat of a confrontation between Iran and the United States but Russia hopes that there will be no further escalation of tensions in the middle East region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

"I do not think that we are witnessing de-escalation," Ryabkov said upon arrival in Tokyo, where he will take part in the Russian-Japanese Strategic Dialogue.

The situation in the Middle East heavily escalated in the first days of 2020 after the United States had killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iranian airstrikes on the US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination.

The situation has slightly de-escalated since Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to target Iran with sanctions, not military force, while Tehran vowed to refrain from further strikes if Washington does not attack the Islamic Republic.