Threat of Use of 'Dirty Bomb' by Kiev Obvious Whether or Not West Believes It - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu brought information to the West that the threat of the use of a "dirty bomb" by Kiev is obvious, and it is their business to believe it or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The fact is that their distrust of the information that was transmitted by the Russian side does not mean that the threat of such a dirty bomb ceases to exist. The threat is obvious. This information was brought to the attention of the interlocutors of the (Russian) defense minister. Then it is their business to believe or not believe it," Peskov told reporters.