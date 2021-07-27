Threat Remains in Leverkusen After Explosion at Chemical Plant - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The threat remains in the German city of Leverkusen after ab explosion at a chemical plant on Tuesday, and the composition of emissions is being specified, enterprise operator Chempark said.

The blast killed one person and injured 16 others, and four people still remain missing.

"Solvents, chlorine-containing solvents were burning. There are no precise analyzes yet. That is why we have not canceled the (threat) warning," Chempark's spokesperson said.