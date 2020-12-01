UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Threat To Destroy US Federal Reserve Earns 2-Year Jail Term For Texas Man - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Threat to Destroy US Federal Reserve Earns 2-Year Jail Term for Texas Man - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A US court sentenced a 19-year-old man with a cache of bomb making chemicals and instructions to 24 months in prison based on Twitter messages threatening to blow up the Federal Reserve, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Joel Hayden Schrimsher pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to conveying false or misleading information through the internet concerning the potential destruction of a federal building," the release said. "Today, US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez handed Schrimsher a 24-month sentence to be immediately followed by two years of supervised release.

In June 2019, authorities identified Schrimsher as the source of a Twitter message using a pseudonym saying, "I'm gonna mail a bomb to the Federal Reserve," the release said.

When executing a subsequent search warrant, police found bomb making instructions and precursor chemicals in Schrimsher's room, the release added.

Law enforcement in the Texas cities of Harlingen and Brownsville conducted the investigation along with the FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to the release.

Related Topics

Internet Police Twitter Man Harlingen Brownsville June FBI 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

46 minutes ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

1 hour ago

PDM violated SOPs in Multan public meeting: Zartaj ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Urges Ethiopian Prime Minister to Stop Oper ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.