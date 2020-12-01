Threat to Destroy US Federal Reserve Earns 2-Year Jail Term for Texas Man - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A US court sentenced a 19-year-old man with a cache of bomb making chemicals and instructions to 24 months in prison based on Twitter messages threatening to blow up the Federal Reserve, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Joel Hayden Schrimsher pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to conveying false or misleading information through the internet concerning the potential destruction of a federal building," the release said. "Today, US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez handed Schrimsher a 24-month sentence to be immediately followed by two years of supervised release.

In June 2019, authorities identified Schrimsher as the source of a Twitter message using a pseudonym saying, "I'm gonna mail a bomb to the Federal Reserve," the release said.

When executing a subsequent search warrant, police found bomb making instructions and precursor chemicals in Schrimsher's room, the release added.

Law enforcement in the Texas cities of Harlingen and Brownsville conducted the investigation along with the FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to the release.