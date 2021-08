(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The threat of another terror attack targeting the Kabul airport is still "real" and "active," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"The threat stream [to the Hamid Karzai International Airport] is still real, it's still active and, in many cases, it's still specific," Kirby told reporters.